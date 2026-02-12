Rep. Mace: 'You Would Be Shocked' by Redacted Names in Epstein Files

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is warning that the American people would be "shocked" by the powerful names still being redacted in documents tied to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking Wednesday after reviewing unredacted files at a Department of Justice reading room, Mace suggested the scope of those referenced in the records spans both political parties and the upper echelons of power.

"You would be shocked, Piers, at some of the names that I have seen that came across the DOJ in emails that the DOJ is protecting," Mace said during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"And we're talking about people on both sides of the aisle," she said. "We're talking about famous people, rich people, people in power, prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, et cetera, media personalities that are named in these files."

The Jan. 30 public release of Epstein-related files included redactions, prompting bipartisan calls for transparency. Lawmakers were later permitted to review unredacted materials at the DOJ.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said on the House floor Tuesday that he shared the names of six men he believes were "likely incriminated" in the Epstein files, further intensifying scrutiny of the department.

Mace has emerged as a vocal advocate for Epstein's victims, who continue to press for full disclosure of the wealthy and influential figures allegedly connected to the disgraced financier. A sexual assault survivor herself, Mace has spoken candidly about her support for victims.

After meeting with Epstein victims in September, Mace wrote on X, "I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us."

She is among Republican lawmakers who have pushed for greater transparency from the Trump administration, joining with Democrats late last year to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In the Senate, some Republicans say the gravity of the case has become clearer as more details emerge.

"I've not been one of the members who has glommed on to this as an issue," Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said earlier this week. "I've sort of intentionally deferred to others to find out about it. But 9-year-old victims ... wow."

Lummis added that "initially, my reaction to all this was, 'I don't care. I don't know what the big deal is.' But now I see what the big deal is, and it was worth investigating."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has also changed her stance after reviewing the unredacted records. In early January, she said, "I don't give a rip about Epstein," according to Politico.

But after viewing the files, Boebert told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that "there's a lot of conspiracies that make you wonder."

"I saw more emails about torture, and these coded conversations still have a very clear topic," she said Wednesday. "The torture was big, it was a big driver for them, and these were sick people doing very, very sick things."