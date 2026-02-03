WH Seeks Public's Help as Nancy Guthrie Search Continues

The White House on Tuesday issued a statement expressing support for NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie and her family as authorities continued searching for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her Arizona home on Saturday.

"The search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is ongoing, and authorities are requesting assistance from the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911," the White House said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with the Guthrie family as we hope for Nancy's safe return home," the statement continued.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since Jan. 31, when she was last seen at her home in the Tucson area, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators do not believe she left voluntarily, citing her limited mobility and the absence of medication she requires daily.

Authorities have described the case as active and concerning and have said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance suggest possible foul play. Nanos said her home has been treated as a crime scene as detectives work to determine what happened.

Law enforcement officials have asked neighbors and nearby residents to review security camera footage and report anything unusual from the time period surrounding her disappearance.

The FBI and other agencies are assisting local investigators, who have deployed search teams using drones, helicopters, and dogs.

No suspect has been publicly identified, and authorities have not announced any arrests.

Investigators continue to emphasize the urgency of the search because of Nancy Guthrie's age and medical needs.

Savannah Guthrie has been absent from NBC's "Today" show since her mother was reported missing. In a separate public message, she asked for prayers and urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement as the family focuses on her mother's safe return.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.