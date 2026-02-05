Fake Ransom Note Sender Arrested as Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Federal authorities have arrested a person accused of sending a bogus ransom note in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, but investigators say they still have no suspects in her disappearance and continue to seek leads.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday at a news briefing that the FBI took into custody someone alleged to have sent an "impostor" ransom note after evaluating its contents and other evidence. Nanos did not immediately release the name of the person arrested, nor did the agency specify charges.

"We have arrested an individual believed to have sent that fraudulent ransom communication," Nanos said. "Our focus remains on finding Nancy."

Officials determined that the ransom note was fraudulent and not connected to the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance, law enforcement said. An FBI representative announced Thursday that the agency has also authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie's location.

"To those imposters who are trying to take advantage of profit from this situation, we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions," added Jon Edwards, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Tucson office.

Guthrie was reported missing Feb. 1 after failing to attend church and was last seen Jan. 31 at her Catalina Foothills home, according to prior sheriff's statements.

Family members have issued public appeals for her safe return and acknowledged they are willing to communicate with anyone who may have her, but cautioned that ransom claims remain under scrutiny by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.