Sheriff Tests Nancy Guthrie's DNA, Probes Possible Ransom Notes

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it confirmed DNA samples taken from the home of Nancy Guthrie belonged to her, and investigators are reviewing reported ransom notes tied to her disappearance.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said the home showed signs of forced entry and that the FBI has joined the effort with technical and analytical support.

KOLD-TV said it received an email Monday night that appeared to be one of the alleged ransom notes and forwarded it to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which said detectives are working with the FBI to assess any tips and leads.

Authorities did not say whether the DNA evidence involved blood and did not confirm whether any reported ransom note was authentic, according to the sheriff's department and local reporting.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Nanos said investigators were pursuing a wide range of leads but would not discuss specifics. "We gotta find her," he said.

AZPM reported that authorities are treating the case as a crime and believe Guthrie did not leave voluntarily, and that the condition of the home is "concerning."

The report said detectives are also working with companies and data sources tied to home-camera footage and information that may be available from a pacemaker.

The FBI said it is providing analytical and technical support, including assistance with analyzing video and cellphone data, and urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday evening by family members and was reported missing the next day after she did not attend church, and officials have emphasized the urgency because her daily medication was left at home.

Nanos told reporters the next briefing was expected Thursday, Feb. 5, unless there are major developments.