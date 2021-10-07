Ohio Police Shoot, Kill Naked Man Carrying Homemade Spear

A naked man wielding a homemade spear who terrorized a Monroe County, Ohio, neighborhood, was shot after he ambushed deputies.

The incident took place Wednesday morning, according to WTRF. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying a naked man was pounding on her front door, claiming he had been stabbed and demanding she let him in. The man had left by the time responding officers arrived, but while searching for him, they received a call from another resident in the same area saying a man had pounded on his door then ripped his screen doors to his residence.

The second complainant was Bill Abrams, who recounted the incident to WTOV-9.

"Around midnight it started with this ungodly noise," he said. "The dog got up, we went through the house and didn't find anything. Went back to rest. A little past 12, the dog was laying on the floor and that was when he ripped the screen to the bedroom window."

Abrahams believes his dog, a rottweiler, eventually scared the intruder off.

"He started to try and break the glass out, and the dog went nuts, and I think that deterred him," he said.

The ordeal was "very disturbing," he added.

"I slept with a ball bat the rest of the night, and I didn't sleep much," Abrahams told the outlet. He also described how his neighbor, the first victim, was intimidated by the naked man.

"She said they knocked on her door. And she went to the door because it was about midnight, she hadn't gone to bed," he noted. "And he was standing there yelling, 'Let me in. They're trying to kill me; I'm bleeding,' she said, 'I'm calling 911,' and he ran off."

Deputies did not find the naked man at Abraham's house but continued to check residences in the nearby vicinity. While trying to make contact with a homeowner at one home, the naked male reportedly jumped up in an ambush attack with a homemade spear.

According to deputies, he charged them with the spear and came within feet of them before he was shot by an officer. They provided first aid and life-saving techniques until EMS arrived on the scene to transport him to a nearby hospital.