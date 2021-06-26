×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: naked bike ride | philadelphia | cycling

Masks Required in Philly's Naked Bike Ride

Masks Required in Philly's Naked Bike Ride
Riders in various states of undress participate in the World Naked Bike Ride in Los Angeles, California on June 22, 2019. (AFP via Getty  Images)
 

By    |   Saturday, 26 June 2021 01:20 PM

Thousands of naked people on bikes will ride through downtown Philadelphia on August 28  to participate in the Philly Naked Bike Ride. The bikers will complete a ten-mile loop around the city,weaving through famous landmarks such as City Hall, Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps. Face masks are required.

Last year’s naked ride was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic so organizers are hoping for a good turnout in 2021. Anyone can participate, including skateboarders rollerbladers. An important goal for the event is to promote cycling, using less fuel and promoting positive self-image, according to NPR.

The Naked Bike Ride is not illegal as Pennsylvania’s indecent exposure laws can be interpreted in various ways. 

“I’ve heard commentary from people that haven’t done the ride that they perceive it to be a very sexualized event, and people who have actually done the ride know it’s quite the opposite,” said Maria Serrahima to NPR. “People have time to mingle, make new friends, admire each other’s creativity and body paint or whatever costumes they showed up in.”

Volunteers from cycling groups prepare the route by blocking off streets ahead of the riders. They also ride at the front and back of the riders to keep everyone together as they go through the city.

“I hope people feel like they’re a part of something larger, that they’re a part of larger community. And that demonstrates just how many people are out on the streets riding bikes,” said Wesley Noonan-Sessa, lead facilitator told NPR.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride is one of many in the World Naked Bike Ride movement. The first naked bike ride was in June, 2004, when two organizations coincidentally had nude cyclists protesting oil dependency: the Artists for Peace in Canada and the Manifestacion Ciclonudista in Spain. Despite having virtually identical messages and strategies neither group knew of the existence of the other.

Many riders paint themselves or wear hats and costumes. Carrying clothes is encouraged for the occasional bathroom stop. The ride is slow paced and not considered a race.  

Individuals with all levels of cycling experience are encouraged to participate and the event is free. The starting location will be announced 24 hours before the ride begins. Between 2,000 to 3,500 riders participate, according to the Philly Naked Bike Ride website.

Related articles:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Thousands of naked people on bikes will ride through downtown Philadelphia on August 28 to participate in the Philly Naked Bike Ride.
naked bike ride, philadelphia, cycling
413
2021-20-26
Saturday, 26 June 2021 01:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved