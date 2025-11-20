Report: Muslim Brotherhood Plans to 'Entrench' in US Institutions

A new report warns that the Muslim Brotherhood is advancing its long-term goal to "transform Western society from within" by embedding its allies and ideology on college campuses and in other influential American institutions.

The analysis released Wednesday by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) urges the U.S. government to designate the Islamist group as a terrorist organization to curb its influence.

"We are now 50 years into the Brotherhood's 100-year plan to entrench themselves into key institutions in the United States and other Western societies to undermine and destroy our democracy," said ISGAP director Dr. Charles Asher Small.

"This is not simply a political movement but a transnational ideological project that adapts itself to Western systems while working to undermine them."

The report outlines what it calls the Brotherhood's strategy of "civilization jihad," aimed at influencing educational institutions and government agencies.

"Designation as a terror organization is essential to safeguard our freedom and way of life, and we must deal with the entryist damage that has already been done," Small said.

"The Brotherhood has learned to use the very freedoms of democracy as tools to erode it from within, exploiting the tolerance and openness of liberal societies as strategic vulnerabilities. This report lays out how, and what must now be done to defend our democracy."

The study also warns that the Muslim Students Association (MSA) serves as the group's "primary vehicle for campus influence," noting that the organization has chapters on more than 600 college campuses nationwide.

The report comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that his state has designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

"The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable," Abbott said in an official statement.

"Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations."

While the U.S. government has not officially labeled the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in August the Trump administration is in the process of doing so.