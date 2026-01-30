MSU Denver Faces Complaints Over Race, Immigration Aid

Metropolitan State University of Denver is facing two civil rights complaints for scholarship programs reserved for undocumented immigrants and non-white students, the New York Post reported.

"We think it's outrageous that universities funded by the federal government would have scholarships that discriminate against American-born students," William Jacobson, the president and founder of the legal watchdog Equal Protection Project, which filed the complaint with the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights, told the news outlet.

Of the 20 programs at issue, 11 appear to be race-based, while nine are alleged to be limited to undocumented students and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

For instance, the Irv Brown Endowed Scholarship is a $3,000 award for "undocumented and international students."

The Stephen & Ruth Jordan Student Access Endowed Scholarship says preference is given to first-generation students as well as "members of an ethnic minority."

MSU Denver said the school "regularly reviews scholarship criteria to ensure compliance with current federal and state law."

"MSU Denver's modified open-access mission guides how we support all students, meaning students who are at least 20 years old with a high school diploma or GED are automatically admitted per state law," a spokesperson said.

"The university awards more than $97 million in grants and scholarships to students of all backgrounds. These awards remove financial barriers for nearly 60% of MSU Denver students, setting them up for success in their careers and communities."

The complaints against MSU Denver come as President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown fuels renewed fights over who qualifies for college aid. While most federal financial assistance is already unavailable to undocumented students, critics say publicly funded universities shouldn't run scholarships that give preference based on immigration status or race.

Supporters counter that targeted awards are meant to reduce barriers for underserved students and help them complete degrees and join the workforce.