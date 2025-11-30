WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Won't Retract on Dem Gov. Walz, but Will Release MRI Results

By    |   Sunday, 30 November 2025 09:06 PM EST

President Donald Trump brushed off back down on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticism, but told reporters Sunday night aboard Air Force One that he would release the results of his MRI he received in October as Walz demanded.

"If you want to have it released, I'll release it," the president said during an exchange with reporters as he traveled back to Washington from Florida, according to White House audio released on X.

He said the results of the MRI were "perfect."

The White House has so far declined to detail why Trump had an MRI during his physical last month, or on what part of his body.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the president received "advanced imaging" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "as part of his routine physical examination" and that the results showed Trump remains in "exceptional physical health."

Trump added Sunday that he has "no idea" on what part of his body he got the MRI.

"It was just an MRI," he said. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it, which you would be incapable of doing."

Trump compared it to the "perfect" phone call that led to his first impeachment.

The exchange came after Trump spent days attacking Walz — at one point calling him "retarded" — as the Democrat intensified questions about Trump's health and transparency.

Trump doubled down on the rhetoric on Walz.

"Yeah, there's something wrong with Walz," Trump said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

