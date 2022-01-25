Trump Endorses Morgan Ortagus, If She Runs

Former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus has not officially announced a run for Congress out of Tennessee, but she already has a premium endorsement from former President Donald Trump if she does decide to run.

"I am told the very strong and impressive Morgan Ortagus is exploring a run for Congress in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Tuesday night. "I couldn't be happier because she's an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!'

In addition to serving the Navy Reserves, Ortagus served during the Trump administration as State Department spokeswoman under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Morgan was fantastic in her role working with Secretary Mike Pompeo at the U.S. State Department and understands the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and others, and will be tough, not just roll over like the Democrats and RINOs," Trump's statement added. "She serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves and will fight for our Military.

"She won't bow to the woke mob or the leftist lamestream media. Morgan Ortagus will have my complete and total Endorsement if she decides to run!"

Tennessee's 5th Congressional District seat, which contains parts of the city of Nashville, will be a potential flip for Republicans in the hotly contested House battle. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., has decided to end his three-decade run as redistricting has broken Davidson County into three congressional districts.

Ortagus has until the Feb. 7 deadline to pick up paperwork to run, while April 7 is the qualifying deadline, The Tennessean reported.