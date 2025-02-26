WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Joe Wilson Proposes $250 Bill Featuring Trump

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 02:18 PM EST

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., wants to print a $250 bill honoring President Donald Trump.

"Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Graving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump," Wilson wrote in a Tuesday post on X with a mock-up of the bill.

"Bidenflation has destroyed the economy, forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President," he added.

U.S. law prevents a living person from appearing on U.S. currency. The largest U.S. bank note has been the $100 bill since 1969.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 26 February 2025 02:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

