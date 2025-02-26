Rep. Joe Wilson Proposes $250 Bill Featuring Trump

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., wants to print a $250 bill honoring President Donald Trump.
"Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Graving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump," Wilson wrote in a Tuesday post on X with a mock-up of the bill.
"Bidenflation has destroyed the economy, forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President," he added.
U.S. law prevents a living person from appearing on U.S. currency. The largest U.S. bank note has been the $100 bill since 1969.
