MLB Suspends All-Star Closer Clase

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave amid an ongoing sports betting probe by Major League Baseball.

The three-time All-Star right-hander's leave runs through Aug. 31, MLB said in a statement on Monday.

The Guardians issued a statement acknowledging that they had been notified of the move.

"We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted. The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league's confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate," the team statement read.

Clase, 27, is 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 saves in an MLB-leading 41 appearances this season. He led the American League in saves and made the All- Star team in each of the three previous campaigns, including a career-high 47 saves in 2024.

Clase is 21-26 with 182 saves and a 1.88 ERA in 366 career games (one start) with the Texas Rangers (2019) and the Guardians (2021-25).

Clase is the second Guardians pitcher to get caught up in the MLB investigation. Right-hander Luis Ortiz was placed on similar leave on July 3, which was later extended through Aug. 31.

According to reports, Ortiz's investigation focuses on in-game prop bets involving two pitches that garnered higher activity than usual. One was tossed in a June 15 game against the Seattle Mariners, and another on June 27 versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ortiz, 26, is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA in 16 starts this season. The native of the Dominican Republic was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade that included the Toronto Blue Jays on Dec. 10.