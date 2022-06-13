×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | supreme court | brett kavanaugh | roe v. wade | congress | house | senate

McConnell: House Supreme Court Security Bill Won't Pass Senate

mitch mcconnell points and speaks during a republican senate leadership news conference
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Alex Brandon/AP)

By    |   Monday, 13 June 2022 09:57 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., assured reporters Monday a House bill seeking to provide bodyguards for Supreme Court justices and clerks would not pass the upper chamber, The Hill reported.

The statement comes after a bill only protecting the high court's justices forwarded by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., passed the Senate unanimously May 9.

"The version of the Supreme Court security bill that apparently they're going to try to pass on suspension tonight is not going to pass the Senate," McConnell said.

"The security issue is related to Supreme Court justices, not nameless staff that no one knows," he added.

Senate Republicans have increased pressure on the House to pass legislation to protect Supreme Court justices after a man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly planning to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The 26-year-old, Nicholas John Roske, was armed with a pistol and tactical knife. Investigators also claim he told them the possibility of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade was a reason for his decision, according to NBC News.

A month before the incident, Cornyn and Coons' Supreme Court Police Parity Act passed the Senate in response to prior threats against Supreme Court justices in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson draft majority opinion leak.

"Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated," Cornyn wrote in a statement.

"I'm glad the Senate quickly approved this measure to extend Supreme Court police protection to family members, and the House must take up and pass it immediately."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., assured reporters Monday a House bill seeking to provide bodyguards for Supreme Court justices and clerks would not pass the upper chamber, The Hill reported.
mitch mcconnell, supreme court, brett kavanaugh, roe v. wade, congress, house, senate, security
276
2022-57-13
Monday, 13 June 2022 09:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved