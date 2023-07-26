McConnell Freezes at Podium, Returns, Says He Can Do His Job

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., briefly froze and interrupted his remarks to reporters Wednesday, walking away before rejoining the press conference.

The 81-year-old lawmaker began his scheduled remarks but halted abruptly, before he was briefly escorted away from the podium. He returned and took reporters' questions, saying, "I'm fine," before addressing other topics.

McConnell, who is the longest-serving Senate party leader in history, tripped at a Washington dinner March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion. He also suffered a minor rib fracture and was later moved to a rehabilitation facility. He returned to the Senate in April.