McConnell Says $14 Billion in Ukraine Aid Will Move With Omnibus

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that lawmakers will consider $14 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of sweeping omnibus legislation that would also fund the federal government and address the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been like pulling teeth to get out of House Democrats what the Ukrainians obviously need at this particular time," McConnell said.

"And we've been slow — much too slow; but the package, I gather, will be coming over from the House attached to the omni. I think it's an important step. It needs to be passed, and it needs to be passed quickly."

McConnell told reporters the $14 billion would include loan guarantees to help NATO allies including Poland purchase American aircraft to replace warplanes transferred to Ukraine.

The figure is more than double what the Biden administration has suggested last month.

