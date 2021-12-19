Missouri Santa Robs Credit Union

A man dressed in a Santa hat and sporting a white beard robbed and threatened to blow up a credit union in Bridgeton, Mo.

According to court documents obtained by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Kenneth Hopper, 58, stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union on St. Charles Rock Road and was later arrested by St. Ann police with the cash in hand.

A spokesman from the St. Louis County prosecutor's office says Hopper is being charged with first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat.

Hopper was rushed to the hospital after the incident after complaining of chest pains. His bond is set at $100,000.