Mississippi Woman Kills Escaped Monkey Fearing for Her Children's Safety

Sunday, 02 November 2025 05:45 PM EST

One of the monkeys that escaped last week after a truck overturned on a Mississippi roadway was shot and killed early Sunday by a homeowner who says she feared for the safety of her children.

Jessica Bond Ferguson said she was alerted early Sunday by her 16-year-old son who said he thought he had seen a monkey running in the yard outside their home near Heidelberg, Mississippi. She got out bed, grabbed her firearm and her cellphone, and stepped outside where she saw the monkey about 60 feet (18 meters) away.

Bond said she and other residents had been warned about the diseases that the escaped monkeys carried so she fired her gun.

"I did what any other mother would do to protect her children," Bond, who has five children ranging in age from 4 to 16, told The Associated Press. "I shot at it and it just stood there, and I shot again, and he backed up and that's when he fell."

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a social media post that a homeowner had found one of the monkeys on their property Sunday morning but said the office didn't have any details. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks took possession of the monkey, the sheriff's office said.

The Rhesus monkeys had been housed at the Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, which routinely provides primates to scientific research organizations, according to the university. In a statement, Tulane University said the monkeys do not belong to the university, and they were not being transported by the university.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


