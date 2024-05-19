WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: miracle on ice | 1980 | mike wells | hockey | winter olympics

'Miracle on Ice' Star, Mark Wells, Dies at 67

Sunday, 19 May 2024 05:28 PM EDT

A member of the 1980 Olympic "Miracle on Ice" men's hockey team, Mark Wells, died Friday at the age of 67, the NHL reported.

"It's with profound sadness to announce the passing of Mark R. Wells," a post on his Facebook page read Saturday. "He was so much more than an Olympic hero or 'The Commish.' He was a friend to everyone he met. Simply a great man.

"Please allow his family and loved ones the privacy they deserve in this time of great sorrow."

Wells, a center who hailed from Detroit, scored two goals and had one assist in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Mike Eruzione, the captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, offered his condolences on social media.

"Sad day today for our 1980 Olympic team. number 15 Mark Wells passed away yesterday. Great teammate obviously a great hockey player and we will miss him," Eruzione posted on X.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Sunday, 19 May 2024 05:28 PM
