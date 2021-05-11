Rep. Tony Gonzales on 5 Migrant Girls Under 7 Found: 'Enough Is Enough'

Five abandoned migrant girls, all under the age of 7, were discovered Sunday by a farmer on his land in Quemado, Texas, near the Rio Grande River, and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, says "enough is enough."

Gonzalez spoke with the farmer who said he found the baby girls hungry and crying. He said one was naked and was crawling because she was too young to walk.

Gonzales tweeted a photo of the girls Sunday night with the caption:

"Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis. These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas in #TX23. The Del Rio Sector border patrol tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits. @POTUS enough is enough let's work together solve this crisis."

The farmer said it was very hot outside, so he provided them shelter and gave them some food before authorities arrived. He said he did not believe they would have survived if he had not spotted them.

The incident seemed to underscore the worsening situation along the southern border. The farmer told Gonzales he lived on the farm since 1946 and he never experienced such conditions.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the girls would go under the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services once they were processed. The girls ranged in age from 11 months to 7 years old, according to ABC News. Three of them are believed to be from Honduras and the other two from Guatemala. The report said the girls fortunately did not require medical attention.

Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II called the discovery "heartbreaking."

"Unfortunately, this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help," he said.

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children entered U.S. custody along the southern border in March – a record number – that has forced the Biden administration to house migrant teenagers in convention centers, camps for oil workers, and a military base, according to preliminary government data provided to CBS News.

The historic number eclipses previous record-high migration flows of Central American teenagers and children that strained the government's border processing capacity under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump in 2014 and 2019, respectively. The previous all-time monthly high came in May 2019, when nearly 12,000 unaccompanied children arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. agents along the southern border carried out approximately 170,000 total apprehensions in March — a 70% increase from the previous month, CBS News reported.

Throughout April, Customs and Border Protection has encountered an average of just under 6,000 people daily at the southern border, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, which is in line with the March average of around 5,560 people daily.

During the first three weeks of April, around 122,000 people were encountered by U.S. border authorities on the southwest border, another signal the month will likely be like March, according to preliminary data obtained by CNN.