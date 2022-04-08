Nonprofit: Minor League Baseball Players Earn Less Than Federal Minimum Wage

The nonprofit More Than Baseball released a report on Friday showing widespread dissatisfaction among Minor League Baseball players, who the organization claims earn less than the federal minimum wage.

In a survey of more than 800 players in various minor leagues, More Than Baseball found that 72% of respondents said their needs were not being met by their current wages. In addition, 83% said that an increased salary was the change they most wanted to see the league make, and more than half of respondents said that they had to have a second job during the offseason.

The organization has also released a petition advocating that Minor League Baseball players should earn at least $35,000 per year, with More Than Baseball claiming that the average player in the minor leagues earns less than $10,000 per year or less than the federal minimum wage at $7.25 per hour.

More Than Baseball also notes that minor league players sign non-negotiable contracts that last seven years in which they sign away the use of their image and likeness.

"As one player put it, he wishes teams would 'treat us like human beings, not just assets to frugal owners,' " Simon Rosenblum-Larson, the More Than Baseball's program director, told The Hill in an email. "The most significant takeaway from this report is the desperate need for improved pay in the minor leagues."

Minor League Baseball did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.