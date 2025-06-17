WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: minnesota | shooting | donald trump | tim walz | governor

Trump Rejects Calling 'Whacked Out' Gov. Walz: 'Why Waste Time'

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 06:45 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not plan to call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2024, after a weekend shooting left one of the state's lawmakers dead and another injured.

"I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling him. Why would I call him?" Trump told reporters on Air Force One on the way back from a trip to Canada for a meeting of G7 leaders.

"The guy doesn't have a clue. He's a mess. So I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?"

Trump, a Republican, issued a statement after Saturday's shooting saying such "horrific violence" would not be tolerated in the United States. But he has declined to offer conciliatory words to Walz as he presides over the response in his state.

Walz was Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris's running mate last year. Trump and his then-running mate, JD Vance, beat them in the November election.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, who is accused of assassinating a Minnesota lawmaker and shooting another, drove to the homes of at least four state politicians as part of a planned killing spree, U.S. authorities said Monday. Reports have indicated Boelter was once a Walz appointee.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not plan to call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat vice presidential nominee in 2024, after a weekend shooting left one of the state's lawmakers dead and another injured.
minnesota, shooting, donald trump, tim walz, governor
207
2025-45-17
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 06:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved