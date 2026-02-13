Minnesota Sheriffs: Policies Unchanged After ICE Surge

Sheriffs across Minnesota say they have not changed their immigration enforcement policies since border czar Tom Homan arrived in the state to lead "Operation Metro Surge," according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The newspaper reported Friday that it contacted sheriffs in all 87 counties to determine whether they had signed new agreements with federal officials or altered their immigration policies following Homan's high-profile visit.

As of Thursday afternoon, roughly 40% had responded, and none said they had made changes.

The findings come as Homan announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is concluding the large-scale surge operation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area after what he described as major public safety gains.

While some local officials insisted their policies remain unchanged, Homan said the operation achieved "significant cooperation" from state and local authorities.

In a Thursday news conference broadcast live on Newsmax, Homan said the effort led to more than 4,000 arrests, including convicted murderers, sex offenders, gang members, and other violent criminal aliens.

"As a result of this surge operation, we have greatly reduced the number of targets for enforcement action," Homan said, adding that the Twin Cities were now "much safer."

In a post on X, Homan said ICE's target list had been "significantly reduced," public safety threats had been removed, and coordination with counties to notify ICE before releasing criminal aliens from jail had reached an "unprecedented level."

"The far left and extreme, organized agitator groups can try to spin this however they want, but these are the facts," Homan wrote, thanking President Donald Trump for his "ongoing leadership and commitment to ensuring law and order."

The Star Tribune noted that access to local jails has been a key flashpoint.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said her office does not conduct civil immigration enforcement and does not hold inmates for ICE without a signed judicial warrant.

Similarly, Anoka and Ramsey counties maintain limited cooperation policies, citing state law and prior lawsuits involving detainees held beyond the end of their criminal sentences.

Still, Homan pushed back against claims that local jails were refusing to work with federal authorities.

"I have not met one county jail that says no to us. They want to work with us," he said.

He added that ICE officers have been strategically positioned across Minnesota to respond quickly when counties notify them of an inmate's release, allowing transfers to occur safely inside jail facilities.

"Arresting a public safety threat in the safety and security of a jail is safer for the alien, safer for the officer, and safer for the community," Homan said.

The operation also included a crackdown on violent agitators accused of interfering with federal enforcement.

More than 200 people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting or impeding officers, and Homan said unlawful street activity has declined significantly.

Though the surge is winding down, Homan made clear that immigration enforcement is not.

"For those that say we are backing down ... you are simply wrong," he said. "President Trump made a promise of mass deportation, and that's what this country is going to get."