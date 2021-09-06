Minnesota Parents Sue Gov. Walz for Lack of School Mask Mandate

Parents of students in Minnesota schools that do not have COVID-19 mask mandates are suing Democrat Gov. Tim Walz for violating their constitutional right to an "adequate" education, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

The lawsuit was filed by "Parents Advocating for Safe Schools" in Ramsey County District Court on Friday and calls on the governor to impose an emergency executive order to mandate face masks in all public schools.

"We are hopeful that the court will recognize that subjecting students, teachers, staff, and visitors to schools to dangerous, hazardous situations where masks aren't required deprives the students of the ability to have an adequate education as guaranteed by the state constitution," plaintiff attorney Marshall Tanick told the Star-Tribune.

Walz's COVID-19 pandemic emergency powers have expired and schools have been left to issue their own requirements by district, angering parents in favor of mask mandates, according to the report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended all schools mandate masks, and the Twin Cities metro area has followed suit, but other districts are merely recommending and not mandating masks in school.

"We believe that mandatory masking is essential to the safety, health, and well-being of our children, as well as staff members at schools, and those visiting school sites," Dr. Loucresie Rupert, who specializes in psychiatry and is one of the parents involved in the lawsuit, wrote in a statement, according to the Star-Tribune.

Gov. Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann issued a statement to the paper.

"As a former high school teacher, Gov. Walz will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesota students, and he expects the legislature to help him," Tschann said. "The governor's office is reviewing the complaint and will continue to work with schools and parents to keep kids safe."