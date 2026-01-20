Minn. AG Facing Potential Subpoena Over ICE Protests

The Trump administration's Department of Justice appears poised to issue a subpoena against Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to unnamed sources.

Reports on Tuesday indicate that the government is moving ahead with an investigation into whether the Minnesota state government has gone too far and assisted in the obstruction of federal immigration enforcement agents on the ground in the North Star State.

Two recent immigration enforcement protests are said to be at the center of the probe in Minnesota.

The report also indicated that Democratic Gov. and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are also expected to be handed subpoenas.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Real America's Voice on Thursday, "We have one national currency; we have one national flag; we have one national Constitution; we have one national immigration law."

Miller accused the political leaders of Minnesota of crossing a distinct line. "If you were to permit individual cities and states to ratify their own immigration laws for themselves, you wouldn't have a republic, and you wouldn't have a country, and that's the proposition that Frey and Ellison and Walz are trying to test."

Miller said Minnesota leaders have turned the wrong corner.

"They are asserting that they have the unfettered right to harbor aliens who have no right to be in this country and to effectively incite violent insurrection from organized agitators against federal forces to prevent those federal forces from effectuating duly enacted immigration law."

The DOJ has also reportedly opened a separate review of anti-ICE protesters crashing a Sunday church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It was an act denounced by President Donald Trump, who said those involved in the "church raid" deserve jail time.

Trump's comments followed those of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, who told Newsmax that she is working on the prosecution of those involved in crashing the service.