Minn. Man Charged for Threats to Kill Judges, Lawyer

A 72-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with threatening to murder a federal judge, Supreme Court justice, and defense attorney, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Robert Ivers was arrested last week after members of the public noted concerning behavior at a church and library, specifically after he printed off copies of a manifesto titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge."

"Law enforcement learned that Ivers showed the manifesto to library staff including a page of the manifesto that talked about killing children and had a picture of a gun on it," the DOJ said in a press release.

"Ivers also gave library staff a three-page flyer advertising his manifesto before he left the library. The flyer stated that the manifesto 'is designed to teach extremists on how to plan, train, hunt, stalk and kill anyone including judges, their family members, politicians and more!' It also advertised that the 'harsh reality is that judges are going to die.'"

The manifesto also contained handwritten threats to kill, including threats to kill judges, as well as their children and pets.

"Threats to murder a federal judge, a Supreme Court Justice, and a defense attorney are not just words on a page. They are direct attacks on the rule of law," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.

"We will not allow violent rhetoric to become routine. When someone threatens our judges, we will answer with swift federal prosecution."