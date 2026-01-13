Quinnipiac Poll: Majority of Voters Say Fatal ICE Shooting Not Justified

A majority of American voters say a recent fatal shooting of a protester by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis last week was not justified, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Tuesday.

The poll found that 82% of registered voters have seen video of the incident, which shows an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman during a confrontation amid protests. Fifty-three percent of voters said the shooting was not justified, while 35% said it was justified and 12% were unsure.

Views sharply diverged along partisan and gender lines. Republicans overwhelmingly said the shooting was justified, 77%-10%, while Democrats said it was not justified by a 92%–4% margin.

Independents also opposed the shooting, 59%-28%. Men were split, with 42% saying the shooting was justified and 44% saying it was not, while women opposed the shooting by a wide margin, 61%-30%.

"More than eight in ten American voters say they've seen the video," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. "But should the shooting have happened? The majority say the shots should not have been fired by the ICE agent, while more than one-third believe the shooting was justified."

The poll also found broad disapproval of ICE's overall enforcement of immigration laws. Forty percent of voters said they approve of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws, while 57% disapprove, a figure largely unchanged since Quinnipiac's July 16, 2025 poll.

Republicans strongly approve of ICE enforcement, 84%-12%, while Democrats and independents largely disapprove.

Approval of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem remains underwater as well. Thirty-six percent of voters approve of her job performance, while 52% disapprove, similar to results from mid-July. Republicans back Noem by a wide margin, while Democrats and independents largely disapprove.

The shooting comes amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis, where immigration enforcement actions have sparked protests and clashes between demonstrators and federal agents.

The city has a long history of strained relations between law enforcement and activists, dating back to the 2020 George Floyd riots, and has again become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration policy.

Nationwide, ICE raids and enforcement operations have fueled protests in multiple cities, with critics accusing the agency of excessive force and aggressive tactics, while supporters argue ICE is enforcing federal law and protecting public safety.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted Jan. 8-12 from 1,133 U.S. registered voters and carried a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.