Minneapolis Church Shooter's Mother Once Worked at Targeted Site

The mother of the 23-year-old who killed two children and wounded 17 others in a Minneapolis church shooting previously worked at the church, Mediaite reported.

The attack unfolded on Wednesday morning when Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert, opened fire on Annunciation Catholic School's adjoining church. Armed with multiple weapons, Westman sprayed between 50 and 100 rounds into the stained-glass windows from outside before committing suicide.

Two students, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Of the 17 injured, police said 14 were children, with their ages ranging from 6 to 15. Authorities said they are all expected to survive.

Authorities, while investigating the motive, confirmed that Westman's mother had been employed at the church, which investigators believe may explain the shooter's connection to the location.

"Multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed to KARE 11 that the shooter is a 23-year-old named Robin Westman, who formerly went by Robert," KARE 11 investigative reporter A.J. Lagoe said. "That's what we're being told. Grew up in Richfield. And we've also learned that his mother had some connection to the school or church and worked there.

"That may be the connection between the shooter and that location. That's what law enforcement sources are telling us."

An August 2021 post on the Facebook page for the Church of the Annunciation celebrated the retirement of Mary Grace Westman after five years working there. A church newsletter from 2016 announced her hiring as an administrative assistant in the business office and said she was a member of Saint Agnes Church in St. Paul.

Annunciation Principal Matt DeBoer, whose school year theme focused on the Bible passage Jeremiah 29 and its message of hope, told reporters the shooting shattered that vision.

"There's nothing about today that can fill us with hope," DeBoer said.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis sought to comfort grieving families while urging them to persevere in their faith.

"I would never want to correct a principal, but Principal DeBoer said it wasn't so clear where would be the source of hope. And brothers and sisters, we have to be men and women of hope," Hebda said.

The archbishop said he has received messages nationwide offering prayers, but emphasized that action speaks just as loudly.

"I think it's the prayers of the feet, as well," he said. "That is, for me, is a source of hope, just as we see families stepping forward to help those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.