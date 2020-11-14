'Million MAGA March' Supports Trump in DC Streets

Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town.

Flag-carrying Trump supporters, some chanting "Stop the steal!" and "We are the champions!" streamed into a rallying point at Freedom Plaza near the White House in downtown Washington and were due to head toward the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Trump tweeted video of the large crowd:

"Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!"

"I just want to keep up his spirits and let him know we support him," loyalist Anthony Whittaker of Winchester, Virginia, said from outside the Supreme Court, where a few thousand assembled after a march along Pennsylvania Avenue from Freedom Plaza, near the White House.

Trump also called out Fox News and the fake news media for only reporting on the event once the crowds had marched away.

Trump tweeted a rejection of a "suppression of the press":

".@FoxNews and the Fake News Networks aren't showing these massive gatherings. Instead they have their reporters standing in almost empty streets. We now have SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS. MAGA!"

A week Joe Biden preemptively declared victory in a speech, their fury at the prospect of a transfer of executive power showed no signs of abating, taking a cue from a president unrelenting in asserting he won the election.

Trump also tweeted a rejection of the Georgia recount process as being subverted:

"The hand recount taking place in Georgia is a waste of time. They are not showing the matching signatures. Call off the recount until they allow the MATCH. Don’t let the Radical Left Dems STEAL THE ELECTION!"

Trump persists even though a coalition of establishment government and industry officials declared the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups — "the most secure in American history," they said, repudiating his efforts to contest the integrity of the election.

The crowd was beginning to gather in the morning when cheers rang out as Trump's limousine neared Freedom Plaza. People lined both sides of the street. Some stood just a few feet away from Trump's vehicle; others showed their enthusiasm by running along with the caravan.

They chanted "USA, USA" and "four more years," and many carried American flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally. After making the short detour for the slow drive around the site, the motorcade headed to the president's Virginia golf club.

Among the speakers was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the U.S. House. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged people to march peacefully toward the Supreme Court.

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a group known counterprotests of ideological opponents, including rioters in Democrat-run cities.

The march was largely peaceful, with some tension along the margins as counterdemonstrators heckled the Trump supporters with chants of "You lost!"

The "Million MAGA March" was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

In preparation, police closed off wide swaths of downtown, where many stores and offices have been boarded up since Election Day. Chris Rodriguez, director of the city's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the police were experienced at keeping the peace.

The issues that Trump's campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes, and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, those issues might not prove "outcome determinative" of the election.

Trump's campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

A former administration official, Sebastian Gorka, whipped up the crowd by the Supreme Court by saying, "We can win because he did win." But, he added, "It's going to be tough."