D.C. Streets Undamaged From Parade Tanks, Army Says

Extensive preparation by experts ahead of Saturday's military parade celebrating the Army's 250th birthday prevented any discernible damage to Washington, D.C. streets, according to initial assessments by the Army following the extravaganza, WUSA9 has reported.

"The hard work done by the experts ... absolutely paid off as expected and our immediate assessments are showing that there is no immediately discernible damage of any kind to the parade route or staging area," an Army spokesperson said. This despite concerns by some critics about potential damage to streets from 70-ton tanks and other heavy military vehicles driving through the nation's capital.

The preparation by experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Park Service, and Federal Highway Administration included comprehensive road and utility assessments beforehand, rubber protective pads on tank tracks and protective strategic placement of steel plating at critical turning points.

The parade featured tanks, armored vehicles, and other military equipment driving down Constitution Avenue and staging in West Potomac Park. It marked the first time in decades that tanks rolled through Washington's streets, according to WUSA9.

Over the next few weeks, the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration will carry out follow-up subsurface testing along the parade route.

The Army spokesperson said that "our experts are confident [these tests] will yield similarly positive results that there is no subsurface damage that will require repair."

As part of the parade permitting process, the National Park Service required a $300,000 deposit from the nonprofit organization running the event, which covered operational costs and potential repairs under a "cost recovery" clause meant to reimburse the Park Service for expenses and any damage caused by military vehicles during the parade.