N.J. Gov. Sherrill Bans ICE Operations on State Property

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday signed an executive order banning Immigration and Customs Enforcement from launching operations on state property.

"I take seriously my responsibility to keep New Jersey residents safe, and as a Navy veteran and former federal prosecutor, my commitment to upholding the Constitution will never waver," Sherrill said in a statement. "This executive order will prohibit ICE from using state property to launch operations.

"To strengthen public safety, we will also give New Jersey residents the tools to report ICE activity to the Attorney General's office and ensure residents know their constitutional rights."

"Today, we are making clear that the Trump administration's lawless actions will not go unchecked in New Jersey," added Sherrill.

"Given ICE's willingness to flout the Constitution and violently endanger communities — detaining children, arresting citizens, and even killing several innocent civilians — I will stand up for New Jerseyans' right to be safe."

Sherrill also launched a portal for New Jersey residents to report interactions with ICE to the state.

Nearly 400,000 immigrants were arrested by ICE agents during President Donald Trump's first year back in office, according to Department of Homeland Security statistics obtained by CBS News.

Federal immigration agents continue to be active in New Jersey, with recent enforcement operations drawing sharp local response.

ICE officers from the Newark Field Office, headquartered at 970 Broad Street, have carried out multiple arrests in the state, including enforcement actions at transit hubs and community sites, prompting fear and quiet streets in areas like Hoboken the day after arrests, according to local officials.

Recent legislation introduced by New Jersey lawmakers aims to increase transparency and restrict ICE tactics after heightened immigration enforcement raised concerns among residents and elected leaders.