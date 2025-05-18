Miki Zohar to Newsmax: Israel Day Parade Held as Fighting Rages

New York City's Israel Day on Fifth Parade, being celebrated Sunday, comes as Israel is vowing that it will never give up in its fight against Iran and all of the terror organizations of the world, Israeli Minister of Culture Miki Zohar told Newsmax.

"With all that's happening in the world right now concerning Israel, we came to our best friend, United States, as a proud Jewish people, as a proud Israeli people and we're going to march and we're going to go together united," Zohar said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"We are here to say and say loud and clear, we are not going to give up," Zohar added. "We're going to stay strong, and we're going to win the world for the entire free world, because this fight is a fight for the free world. It's not only Israel's fight, it's also the fight of the free world."

The parade this welcomed hostages who were released from Hamas custody, and Zohar said that means it will be an "emotional" experience.

"They came back with very, very hard stories," he said. "It was hard to imagine what they had been through when they were hostages. And we still have 58 hostages who are still being held in Gaza, and we want all of them back home immediately. And Hamas needs to know that if they want to end the war, they must release all of our hostages."

Hamas also must leave Gaza, said Zohar.

"They cannot stay in Gaza and control Gaza and continue to point their weapons against our citizens," he said. "If they will accept that the war will end … Hamas will be in a bad situation because we're going to annex land, and we're going to stay there and make a buffer zone to keep our citizens safe. And we are not going to leave until they bring all of the 58 hostages home."

Meanwhile, Israel wants to extend itself to all of the countries of the Middle East to make peace, but at the same time, Zohar said, "they should know, or maybe they already know, that it's not the right decision to pick up a fight with Israel … hopefully they will be smart enough to take President Donald Trump's advice and make peace with our country."

He added that even with the president's trip to the Middle East, he believes that Trump is a "true miracle for our country" and "will continue supporting our country forever."

"I hope that his wonderful trip in the Middle East will help to warm up the relationship with all of the countries in the Middle East, and I think we can do that together," said Zohar. "So I'm very optimistic about it, and I'm saying that, again, we trust President Donald Trump."

