Mike Rogers Launches Another Bid for Senate in Michigan

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., jumped into the race for the open Senate seat in his state on Monday, announcing his bid after losing the 2024 contest for Michigan's other seat to the Democrats' Elissa Slotkin.

In a launch video on social platform X, Rogers promised to "fight" for Michigan and "stand with President [Donald] Trump" if elected to the upper chamber.

"We will deliver on the mandate given to him by the American people," he said, referring to the president. "For me, it will always be America and Michigan first: rewarding hard work and investing in the skilled trades, cutting wasteful spending, lowering the cost of gas, groceries, and prescription drugs."

He added, "Alongside President Trump, I'll fight to bring good, high-paying manufacturing jobs back to Michigan, and I guarantee we'll protect Social Security for our seniors."

Despite endorsements from several high-profile Republicans last cycle, including Trump, Rogers lost his bid for former Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat to Slotkin by less than 20,000 votes. Like Rogers, Slotkin is a former member of the House of Representatives.

Trump eked past former Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan during the 2024 presidential election.

Rogers represented Michigan's 8th Congressional District from 2001 to 2015 and closed out his time in the House by serving as the Intelligence Committee chair. He was recruited to run for Stabenow's seat last cycle by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Shortly after Rogers threw his hat in the ring this time, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-N.D., and NRSC Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., took to social media to express support for his campaign.

"Mike Rogers is the proven conservative leader that Michigan needs in the U.S. Senate," Thune said in a statement on X. "He will help us deliver on President Trump's America First agenda and work to bring manufacturing & good-paying jobs back to Michigan."

Scott pointed out that "Michigan is a battleground state," adding that "with @MikeRogersForMI as our candidate, I know we will add this seat to President Trump's Senate Majority in 2026."

It's unclear whom Rogers would face in 2026, but MLive reported that state Democrat Sen. Mallory McMorrow announced her candidacy for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the race to replace Peters a "toss-up."

"I know there's a lot of fear and anger and uncertainty right now about people in power who, frankly, have no business being there," McMorrow said in her campaign launch video this month. "So, you know what won't fix it? The same old crap in Washington. Do you know what will? We will. We need new leaders. The same people who got us in this mess are not going to be the ones to get us out of it."