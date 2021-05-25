Rep. Mike Garcia to Newsmax: Biden Spending More on Migrants Than 'Our Own'

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., a member of the House Appropriations Committee, is concerned the Biden administration may be paying more attention to the influx of migrants coming over the Southern border than its own people.

Garcia told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, "We're giving them free clothing. We're giving them free housing. We're giving them free health care, in some cases, education, and this is in an environment on the heels of a pandemic where we're not taking care of our own, our own homeless, our own veterans, our own senior citizens and those who need assistance after the wake of the COVID-19 response."

The dollar figure in support of migrants is expected to grow fourfold by the end of the year if the United States continues the support. "It is gonna be crippling to our budget eventually as well," Garcia said. "Look we've got now a bill to pay for the hotels... Border patrol agents are effectively acting like Uber drivers. We're paying as a federal government for the transportation on commercial airlines to get them to their states that they're wanting to go to."

Garcia condemned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the influx of migrants claiming that they knew the game they are playing. They are trying to get "their base riled up" and appear as the "compassionate ones" likely so they can maintain positions in office.

"But in reality, this is absolutely the worst thing that we could be doing to kids of any nation who are coming here, living in squalor in these camps and then being sent to households where their parents and their sponsors aren't even being vetted to make sure that these folks are actually related to them. There is no criminal background check before they release a 15-year-old into a household in Iowa. It's actually putting the kids in more harm's way than they were in their points of origin."

According to the Systems Awards Management site, which grants money to contractors for government programs, one contract in March of 2021 awarded $87 million for "the immediate acquisition of up to 1,239 hotel beds and other necessary services for Emergency Family Reception Sites (EFRS) that will offer migrant families processing in a COVID-protective environment in response to an emergency situation along the U.S. southwest border." The award went to a faith-based organization Family Endeavors, Inc.

