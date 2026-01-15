Poll: GOP's Mike Rogers Leads Every Dem Challenger in Key Mich. Senate Race

Republican Mike Rogers is leading every potential Democratic Party opponent in Michigan's U.S. Senate race, according to a new Detroit News poll that puts the GOP in strong position to flip a critical battleground seat.

The survey shows Rogers out front in head-to-head matchups against all three Democrat candidates, reinforcing Republican confidence as the race begins to take shape.

Against Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., Rogers leads 44.1% to 43.7%, giving him a statistical edge in the early general election matchup.

Rogers also leads Democrat state Sen. Mallory McMorrow 45.7% to 42.4%, opening a wider gap against one of the party's more progressive contenders.

His strongest showing comes against former health official Abdul El-Sayed, where Rogers leads decisively 48% to 41.6%, a margin of more than six points.

The poll of 600 likely Michigan voters was conducted Jan. 2-6 and has a margin of error of ±4 percentage points.

Even with Democrats attempting to downplay the results, Rogers leads across the board regardless of which Democrat emerges from the primary.

The poll dropped just as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., refused to discuss the Michigan Democratic Party field in multiple media interviews, raising eyebrows among political observers.

Schumer's silence comes despite Michigan being one of the most important Senate races on the national map.

"Chuck Schumer is refusing to acknowledge his handpicked candidate Haley Stevens' failed campaign because he knows the numbers do not lie," said National Republican Senatorial Committee Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell.

"It does not matter which radical leftist makes it out of the Democrats' messy primary, Mike Rogers is ready to turn Michigan red and grow President [Donald] Trump's Senate majority," she added.

Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the U.S. Senate and are targeting Michigan as a top pickup opportunity.

Democrats are defending the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., but face a divided primary and lack a clear front-runner.

Rogers, a former seven-term congressman and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, enters the race with a major advantage in experience and statewide exposure.

According to the poll, Rogers boasts 71% name identification, dwarfing that of his Democrat rivals.

Stevens posts a name ID of just 41.7%, while El-Sayed stands at 47%, and McMorrow lags far behind at 24.3%.

Among independent voters, Rogers runs competitively with Stevens and opens commanding leads over McMorrow and El-Sayed.

Political analysts say that dynamic could prove decisive in a purple state where independents often determine statewide outcomes.

Republicans also point to Rogers' recent statewide run in 2024, which helped solidify his profile with voters.

With Democrats locked in an ideological tug-of-war and national leaders keeping their distance, Republicans see momentum building behind Rogers.

Early polling shows that regardless of which Democrat advances, Rogers starts the race ahead — and in control.

As the campaign accelerates, the numbers suggest Michigan is once again shaping up as a battleground Republicans believe they can win.