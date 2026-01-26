Mike Pence: Probe Fatal Minn. Shooting 'Immediately'

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for an immediate investigation into the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal agents Saturday in Minneapolis.

In a post Monday on X, Pence urged transparency and unity as Minnesota reels from the incident.

"In the wake of the tragic shooting that claimed the life of Alex Pretti this weekend, our prayers are with his family, the citizens of Minneapolis and local, state and federal law enforcement officers serving there," Pence wrote.

"The images of this incident are deeply troubling and a full and transparent investigation of this officer involved shooting must take place immediately."

Pence stressed that the focus should be on bringing together law enforcement at all levels "to address the concerns in the community even while ensuring that dangerous illegal aliens are apprehended and no longer a threat to families in Minneapolis."

He added that Americans "deserve ... safe streets, our laws enforced and our constitutional rights of Freedom of Speech, peaceable assembly and the right to keep and bear Arms respected and preserved all at the same time."

The call for accountability comes as protests against federal immigration enforcement continue to spread nationwide following the death of Pretti, an ICU nurse who was killed in the second such shooting in the city this month.

The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti allegedly approached officers with a firearm and "violently resisted," but local accounts and video footage cast doubt on that narrative, showing Pretti holding a cellphone before being pepper-sprayed and tackled by agents.

Protesters and family members have pushed back against the DHS account, calling for justice and transparency.

Demonstrations in Minnesota have drawn nationwide attention, with protests occurring in cities such as Chicago and vigils held for Pretti and Renee Good, another Minnesota resident killed by federal agents in early January.

Critics, including civil rights advocates and union leaders, warn that the federal immigration enforcement operation, labeled Operation Metro Surge, has escalated tensions and put civilians and law enforcement in harm's way.

Calls for ICE to withdraw from Minnesota have gained traction amid fears that continued deployments could lead to further violence.

Pence's message reflects broader conservative concerns about maintaining order and upholding constitutional rights while pursuing law enforcement actions.