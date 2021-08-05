×
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | mike pence | covid | vaccine | young americans | delta variant

Mike Pence Encourages Young Americans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

mike pence stands behind podium
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a crowd during an event sponsored by the Palmetto Family organization on April 29, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
 

Thursday, 05 August 2021 02:41 PM

Former Vice President Mike Pence, the Trump administration’s top official in the battle against COVID-19, urged an audience of young conservatives to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant continue to rise. Pence’s plea to the audience is especially timely as reports have shown resistance to vaccinations among younger Americans.

Speaking in Houston Wednesday, Pence was very direct. "Now let me say this about the vaccine: I got the shot. My family got the shot. And I want to encourage anyone here who hasn’t gotten the shot who’s eligible to go get it. And if you’re not sure about it, go ask your doctor and get the very best advice you can," Pence said.

Pence, who received his initial vaccine dose on live television last December, continued, "As we do our part, each and every one of us, to put this pandemic in the past, we need to also stand firm on the principle that we can defeat this virus without lockdowns and mandates."

The former vice president, who led the White House coronavirus take force last year, touted the success of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration initiative that reduced regulatory red tape that allowed for the rapid development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The result was several vaccines receiving emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The audience at the Young America Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference was receptive to Pence’s comments. "We can protect the vulnerable and get our kids back to school. And we can keep America open without forfeiting our freedoms," Pence said to enthusiastic applause.

Thursday, 05 August 2021 02:41 PM
