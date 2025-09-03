WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mike johnson | son | collarbone | football

Report: Speaker Johnson's Son Breaks Collarbone

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:26 AM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., missed a meeting at the White House on Wednesday after his youngest son broke his collarbone at football practice, Punchbowl News reported.

Will Johnson had been named the starting wide receiver at his school in Washington, according to the report. It's unclear when the injury occurred. 

Speaker Johnson was slated to be at a messaging strategy session at the White House.

Will Johnson is the youngest of five children of Speaker Johnson and his wife, Kelly Lary. The oldest, Michael Johnson, was adopted. 

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., missed a meeting at the White House on Wednesday after his youngest son broke his collarbone at football practice, Punchbowl News reported. Will Johnson had been named starting wide receiver...
mike johnson, son, collarbone, football
88
2025-26-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved