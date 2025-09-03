Report: Speaker Johnson's Son Breaks Collarbone

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., missed a meeting at the White House on Wednesday after his youngest son broke his collarbone at football practice, Punchbowl News reported.

Will Johnson had been named the starting wide receiver at his school in Washington, according to the report. It's unclear when the injury occurred.

Speaker Johnson was slated to be at a messaging strategy session at the White House.

Will Johnson is the youngest of five children of Speaker Johnson and his wife, Kelly Lary. The oldest, Michael Johnson, was adopted.