Speaker Johnson: Dems 'Predicted' Shutdown's Harm, 'Did It Anyway'

House Speaker Mike Johnson's office is turning Democrats' own words against them, highlighting past warnings about the dangers of a government shutdown — even as Democrats now preside over one of the longest in U.S. history.

In a release Wednesday, the Louisianan's office juxtaposed Democrats' past statements about how a shutdown would hurt working families with the current fallout under what Republicans are calling the "Democrat Shutdown."

Republicans argue Democrats knew exactly how damaging a shutdown would be to small businesses, veterans, and low-income families and chose to let it happen anyway for political leverage.

"They knew the pain this shutdown would cause, and did it anyway," the release said.

The speaker's office noted that House Republicans already passed a clean, responsible continuing resolution to keep the government open, while Democrats repeatedly voted to prolong the standoff.

GOP leaders say Democrats are prioritizing their party's liberal base over the needs of everyday Americans.

The release cites previous comments from top Democrats — statements in which they warned that a shutdown would devastate ordinary Americans.

Johnson's office said it compiled those quotes to underscore the hypocrisy of the current Democrat leadership.

"For years, top Democrat leaders have publicly acknowledged the devastating impacts of government shutdowns for working families and small businesses," the release said.

"Yet now, with the power to end the crisis, they're doing exactly what they have always condemned — keeping the government closed to make a political point."

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries in 2024 warned that with a shutdown, "small businesses will be hurt in every single community in this country."

Now, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the current shutdown is doing exactly that, hurting businesses, workers, and growth across the economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent estimates the lapse in funding is costing the U.S. $15 billion a week and "starting to cut into muscle."

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts once said shutdowns would leave "service members working without a paycheck" and "parents scrambling for child care."

Today, the National Head Start Association says six programs serving 6,500 children are already operating without federal support, and by Nov. 1, an additional 134 programs across 41 states and Puerto Rico could lose funding, affecting nearly 59,000 more children.

In 2023, Democrat Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California accused Republicans of "taking food off the table for mothers and children."

Now, military families are lining up at food pantries in record numbers as paychecks remain uncertain.

At Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, one pantry reported a 300% surge in demand, with new applications for assistance up ninefold nationwide.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California said last year that a shutdown would "delay small business loans, close VA offices, and force federal workers to go without pay during the holidays."

Republicans say that's exactly what's happening now — under Democrats' watch.

Business lending is on hold, regional veterans' offices are shuttered, and thousands of federal workers are furloughed or missing paychecks as the shutdown drags on.

Veterans are being hit particularly hard.

While the Department of Veterans Affairs has kept its medical staff on duty, programs like career counseling, GI Bill assistance, and regional benefits offices have gone dark.

"Even headstone placements and public outreach are on hold," Johnson's office said.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts also said last year that shutdowns "hurt everyday people — seniors, veterans, working families, hungry kids."

Republicans say those very Americans are suffering now, with SNAP benefits for 42 million low-income Americans at risk if Democrats don't move to reopen the government before November.

Johnson's message was blunt: Democrats once warned about the damage of a shutdown and now are the ones inflicting it.

"Republicans are ready to end the shutdown today," the statement concluded. "Democrats just have to say yes."