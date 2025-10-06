WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mike johnson | shutdown | democrats

Speaker Johnson: Dems Chose Shutdown Over Americans

By    |   Monday, 06 October 2025 10:50 AM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday accused Senate Democrats of deliberately forcing a government shutdown rather than passing a clean funding bill, adding that some members of the party have said themselves that it's wrong.

"Democrats picked a shutdown over the American people," Johnson said in a press release. "They rejected a simple measure to keep the government open — proving they'd rather score political points than protect seniors, veterans, and working families."

He quoted past critical comments about government shutdowns made by Democrat legislators, including Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine.

The federal government has entered its sixth day of a partial shutdown after funding expired Oct. 1. Republicans in the House had advanced a short-term continuing resolution to keep agencies operating, but Senate Democrats blocked it, demanding that extensions of Affordable Care Act subsidies be included in any spending deal.

Johnson called that demand "reckless and unnecessary," arguing that healthcare policy should be debated separately from basic government funding.

"This is exactly the kind of partisan brinkmanship Americans are tired of," he said.

Democrats counter that the GOP's temporary bill ignored critical healthcare provisions.

However, reports indicate some moderate Democrats are privately warning their leadership that the shutdown could backfire politically as hundreds of thousands of federal workers face furloughs and service disruptions spread nationwide.

Polls show most Americans oppose a shutdown under any circumstances, putting pressure on both parties to reach a deal.

Johnson insisted Republicans "did our job" by voting to keep the government open and accused Democrats of holding the process hostage.

"The American people deserve better," he said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday accused Senate Democrats of deliberately forcing a government shutdown rather than passing a clean funding bill, adding that some members of the party have said themselves that it's wrong.
mike johnson, shutdown, democrats
272
2025-50-06
Monday, 06 October 2025 10:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved