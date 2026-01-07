WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike johnson | parliament | uk | america250

Speaker Johnson to Address UK Parliament for 250th Anniversary

By    |   Wednesday, 07 January 2026 06:10 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will be visiting London later this month to address the United Kingdom Parliament.

The speaker's Jan. 20 address is to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States declaring its independence from Great Britain.

Johnson is the first sitting U.S. House speaker to address Parliament.

He said he was "honored and humbled" to accept the invitation from Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the U.K. House of Commons.

"The U.S. and the UK have stood together as pillars of peace and security across generations," Johnson said in a statement.

"We forged this important friendship in the great wars of the 20th century, but the true source of our strength comes from our shared commitment to individual freedom, human dignity, and the rule of law, which together form the exceptional, joint heritage of the English-speaking world," Johnson added.

"As America begins its semiquincentennial celebration, I will be happy to visit one of the great shrines of democracy itself, where the principles that launched the long struggle for American liberty were debated and refined," Johnson added.

When America celebrated its 200th anniversary, then-Speaker Carl Albert was invited to London to commemorate the occasion.

"Our UK Parliament is sited just miles away from where the cross-Atlantic relationship began more than 400 years ago," Hoyle said in a statement.

"The courage of the Founding Fathers, who set sail on the Mayflower for the New World, built a bridge and connections across the Atlantic, which continues until today," Hoyle added.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


