Johnson Rebuffs Dems' Threats, Delays Grijalva Swearing-In

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday dismissed mounting threats from Democrats as well as Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to take legal action unless Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva is sworn in during the afternoon's pro forma session.

In a press conference Friday, Johnson called the threats a "publicity stunt" and insisted Mayes has no authority over congressional procedure.

"It's a publicity stunt by a Democrat Attorney General in Arizona who sees a national moment and wants to call me out," Johnson told reporters. "She has nothing whatsoever to do with what's happening in Congress."

Mayes has formally threatened litigation if Grijalva, the Democratic winner of a special election more than three weeks ago to succeed her late father, Raúl Grijalva, is not sworn in immediately.

Her letter to Johnson demands "when and where" the oath will be administered and warns of "judicial relief" if no satisfactory response is received.

Backing Mayes, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Friday morning that "all options are on the table" if Grijalva is not seated by the afternoon.

"As the Arizona Attorney General has made clear, expect swift and decisive legal action," Jeffries said.

Democrats planned another attempt during the pro forma session to force her swearing-in, though Republicans are expected to block it.

Johnson, in a news conference of his own, jabbed at Jeffries for raising legal threats.

"I thought Hakeem was a better attorney than that," he said. Johnson reaffirmed that he intends to swear in Grijalva once the House returns to legislative session — but only after Senate Democrats back House-passed legislation to reopen the government.

Johnson has repeatedly linked the delayed swearing-in to the ongoing government shutdown, arguing that Congress is not in proper legislative session.

Critics counter that the House continues to convene pro forma sessions and note that Johnson has sworn in other members under similar circumstances.

Some observers see partisan motives, noting Grijalva would supply the critical 218th vote needed to force a House vote releasing Justice Department files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Grijalva, daughter of the late congressman, won the Sept. 23 special election by roughly 69% of the vote in a district long held by her father.

Her delay in being sworn in has left her constituents, more than 800,000 Arizonans, unrepresented in the House. Supporters of Grijalva have publicly questioned the fairness and constitutionality of the holdup, calling it "undemocratic."

The showdown comes as Republicans maintain tight control of the House majority, and Democrats see Grijalva's seating as vital to efforts to advance key procedural and investigative initiatives.