'Miracle on Ice Captain' Eruzione Slams Snowboarder's Team USA Remarks

1980 U.S. Olympic hockey captain Mike Eruzione is weighing in on a growing debate over patriotism and national representation after U.S. snowboarder Hunter Hess said he does not compete to represent his country, but instead his "family and friends."

Eruzione, the captain of the legendary "Miracle on Ice" team, responded to the remarks in a social media post criticizing Hess' stance and questioning why an athlete would wear the Team USA uniform if they do not feel they represent the nation.

"Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn't represent his country but his family and friends. Then don't put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends some athletes just don't get it," the post read.

Hess' comments come as some American athletes have expressed conflicted feelings about wearing USA colors amid intense political division and renewed controversy surrounding the Trump administration.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now," Hess said at a press conference Friday. "It's a little hard. There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of. Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

Several athletes have voiced discomfort with the current political climate, saying they feel torn between pride in competing at the Olympic level and frustration with the direction of the country.

The remarks have sparked backlash online, with critics arguing that representing the United States is a privilege and that athletes who feel disconnected from that mission should reconsider wearing the flag on the international stage.

Eruzione's words carry particular weight due to his historic role in American and Olympic history. As captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, Eruzione scored the game-winning goal in the stunning upset victory over the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Games.

The win, widely known as the "Miracle on Ice," became one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history and was seen as a symbol of American pride and resilience during the Cold War. The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.