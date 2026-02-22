Gov. DeWine: Revoking Temporary Protection for Haitians Is 'Wrong'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine criticized the Trump administration for revoking temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants.

"I think the policy to revoke that is wrong," DeWine said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "I think there's a consensus in this country. As we all have said, let's get rid of the violent offenders. Get them out of here.

"Once you get beyond that, I don't think there's a consensus for taking people who are working, who are supporting their family.

"These are people who, if you talk to the employers, they were filling jobs that were not being able to be filled in any other way. So it's been a big boost to the economy. So if one day they know that TPS is taken away, no employer can hire them anymore."

A U.S. district court judge in Washington issued a temporary stay earlier this month that blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's order terminating TPS for Haitians, pending the outcome of a lawsuit brought by five Haitian TPS holders.

In the 83-page memorandum opinion, Judge Ana Reyes, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, said Noem did not consult with other agencies as required by law before ending the designation and wrote that it seemed "substantially likely" the secretary "preordained her termination decision and did so because of hostility to nonwhite immigrants."

Reyes also pointed to the State Department's current warning on Haiti.

The advisory, reissued July 15, says, "Do not travel to Haiti for any reason" and cites "kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care."

Reyes wrote, "'Do not travel to Haiti for any reason' does not exactly scream, as Secretary Noem concluded, suitable for return."

Noem announced in November that TPS for Haitians would expire in February after an earlier move last summer was delayed by litigation.

As of last March 31, federal data compiled by the Congressional Research Service listed 330,735 Haitians with approved TPS applications.

Springfield's Haitian community drew national attention during the 2024 campaign after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeated claims about migrants eating household pets.

In 2024, local and state officials said there was no evidence for those claims.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.