Tags: Biden Administration | Homeland Security | Immigration | Latin America | Mexico | migration | humanitarian

Mexico Warns Migration Will Not Slow Without US Paying Up

a migrant caravan marches through mexico during the trump administration
(Moises Castillo/AP)

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:50 PM

The United States needs to invest more heavily in Central America if it hopes to slow record levels of northbound migration, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday.

Record numbers of migrants have passed through Mexico this year toward the United States, driven by economic downturns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and drawn by the hope of more welcoming immigration policies under U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden has vowed to focus on the underlying causes of migration in Central America by working to reduce poverty, violence and corruption.

"There needs to be a bigger investment from the United States in Central America than has been given, without a doubt," Ebrard told a Mexican radio program when asked about the prospect of Mexico acting as a barrier for migrants.

"Without this investment, if the United States does not support Central America, it's very hard to think that the migration flows that are happening will diminish," Ebrard added.

Biden noted in a recent letter to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the United States provided more than $600 million in foreign assistance over the past year to the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

The letter added Biden has requested another $861 million from Congress for the 2022 fiscal year to also allocate to Central America.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
The United States needs to invest more heavily in Central America if it hopes to slow record levels of northbound migration, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday.
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 06:50 PM
