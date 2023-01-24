×
Tags: migrants | new york | city | macys | theft | police

Four Migrants Arrested for $12K Theft From Macy's After Being Bused to NYC

a Nassau County Police Department cruiser parked street side
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:16 PM EST

Four migrants were arrested for reportedly stealing over $12,000 in items from a New York Macy's after being bused from Texas.

The Daily Wire reported Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, were arrested by Nassau County Police. The group allegedly drove away from the scene of the crime in a 2006 BMW with a false license plate Jan. 9.

All four defendants were charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

"Defendant Meza was issued multiple traffic citations," according to the department.

"Defendants Escobar and Rafael Rojas were released with no bail."

The items were allegedly returned to the Macy's store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City on Long Island.

"Here in Nassau County, our police department is going to be vigilant in making sure that anybody who commits a crime is tracked down, caught, and arrested," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at Monday news conference.

Detective Lt. Richard Lebrun said the suspects told a Spanish-speaking Nassau County detective they came on a bus from Texas to New York City. 

According to Nassau County police, Meza allegedly crossed the border into the U.S. on July 4, 2022, while the other three men entered the country in September. It is unclear when they came to New York City.

Police said that Miguel and Rafael Rojas, since they came to New York City, had been living at the Westin Hotel in Manhattan, which is currently housing migrants.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

