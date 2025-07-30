WATCH TV LIVE

Victims to WH: Adopt Migrant Marriage Fraud Reporting Process

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 02:28 PM EDT

A firm representing 140 individuals, including marriage fraud victims, their families, and others, has petitioned the Trump administration to adopt a formal process that would ensure that post-approval marriage fraud can be reported and reviewed, reports the Daily Caller.

"For the first time in American history, victims of marriage fraud would finally have an established process for reviewing whether career bureaucrats inside [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] have improperly approved immigration benefits," Cody Brown, managing attorney at Codias Law, told the news outlet.

"If a foreign national has a benefit denied, there are 10 ways to fight it," he added.

"But if a U.S. citizen discovers fraud after the fact, they're told to submit a tip and hope for the best."

Marriage fraud is one of the shortest pathways to U.S. citizenship — foreign nationals who marry U.S. citizens do not have to wait for a visa, and after a two-year period, there are no restrictions on status.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late April uncovered a large-scale, nationwide marriage fraud scheme, charging four individuals involved in orchestrating sham marriages to gain immigration benefits.

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 02:28 PM
