Almost 50K Migrants Failed to Appear Despite Notices to Report

Almost half of migrants who entered the U.S. at the southern border between March 21 and Aug. 31 of last year and were issued Notices to Report to an immigration office, about 50,000 people, did not do so according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The Free Beacon reports that data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that of the more than 100,000 migrants that were released into the U.S. after entering at the southern border and given a Notice to Report to an immigration office, about 47% failed to check-in when required. According to the Free Beacon, a Notice to Report lacks the legal repercussions of a Notice to Appear before an immigration court, meaning that there is little punishment for someone who does not report to an immigration office.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said last month that "approximately 75 percent" of those who received a Notice to Report "have indeed reported within the time frame or within their reporting time frame. And as to those who have failed to report, that would qualify as an enforcement priority of ours."

Mayorkas released the data after a push from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., last October. In a letter to Johnson sent this month, the secretary apologized for the delayed response, saying that the department "is committed to ensuring a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system" and "continues to prioritize and allocate critical, limited resources toward the Southwest Border to process noncitizens consistent with applicable legal authorities, including our immigration authorities and public health requirements. This work includes guaranteeing that the rights of all individuals, including noncitizens, are protected while safeguarding the national and border security of the United States and the safety of American communities."