Philly Mayor Says Migrant Buses Coming From Texas; Abbott Disputes Claim

Another major East Coast city could soon get a taste of the illegal-immigrant overflow at the United States-Mexico border.

Philadelphia has begun preparations for a busload of migrants allegedly making their way to Pennsylvania, reportedly from Texas.

At least that is the word from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

"We were getting information from various advocacy sources that they were on their way, but we don't know whether or not they've actually left," Kenney told NBC 10 Philadelphia on Sunday. "It's like a 36-40-hour bus trip, so they could be coming any time tomorrow, Tuesday — but whatever day they come, we'll welcome them with open arms."

As a counter, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's office has already disputed Mayor Kenney's claims, reporting the state has not authorized any migrant buses bound for Philadelphia — or anywhere else in Pennsylvania.

"We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Abbott told Fox News.

Last week, Abbott's office reached a milestone threshold of migrant busings to new locales.

"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago," Abbott tweeted. "As [President Joe] Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border."

A September press release from Abbott's office confirmed Texas had bused more than 7,900 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April, more than 2,200 immigrants to New York City since early August, and more than 300 migrants to Chicago since September.

Outgoing Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey has reportedly sent more than 2,000 migrants — the equivalent to 57 total busloads — to our nation's capital in 2022.

But Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis might have been involved in the most attention-getting migrant transfer of this calendar year.

In early September, as Newsmax chronicled, DeSantis and Abbott participated in a joint project that sent roughly 50 migrants to the Massachusetts island community of Martha's Vineyard, which touts itself as a "sanctuary" city.

The migrants spent approximately 30 hours in Martha's Vineyard, before public outrage from the media and local residents prompted outgoing Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker to call in 120-plus National Guard Members to oversee the migrant transfer to a military base in Cape Cod.

The DeSantis-Abbott plan, which many left-leaning media outlets characterized as a "political stunt," brought attention to the border towns in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico getting overwhelmed by illegal immigrant crossings on a daily basis.

Also back in September, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax the situation at the southern border had become a $20 billion-per-year drain on the American taxpayer.

"And [Democrats] are complaining about 50 people coming into their midst [at Martha's Vineyard]?" Babin told " John Bachman Now," adding what is happening at the southern border was akin to "an all-out invasion" of the U.S.