Tags: migrant | record high | february | cbp

Migrant Encounters Hit Record High in February

By    |   Friday, 22 March 2024 08:06 PM EDT

Migrant encounters at the southern border hit a record high in February, according to new U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data.

CBP encountered 189,922 migrants at the border in February, higher than the same month in 2023 and significantly lower than last month, when 176,205 migrants attempted to cross the border.

The total includes Border Patrol apprehensions and encounters at official ports of entry.

Still, the number of illegal migrant encounters between ports of entry by CBP is lower than it was in February 2022.

The numbers are smaller from a record high of more than 300,000 last December.

Congress and the White House remain deadlocked over immigration reform.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Friday, 22 March 2024 08:06 PM
