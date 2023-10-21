Record 269,735 Illegal Crossings in September

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported an all-time, one-month record of 269,735 for September, bringing the record total for 2023 up to 2.47 million and straining "CBP surged resources and personnel."

President Joe Biden's border policies have set the all-time records for a month in back-to-back months and set the yearly records each of his three years in office, according to the CBP.

Notably, the damning record illegal migrant crossings report was reported for days but only released by the Biden administration Saturday, reportedly to reduce the news exposure.

"In response to high rates of encounters across the southwest border in September, CBP surged resources and personnel," senior CBP official Troy Miller wrote in a statement. "We are continually engaging with domestic and foreign partners to address historic hemispheric migration, including large migrant groups traveling on freight trains, and to enforce consequences including by preparing for direct repatriations to Venezuela."

The record-setting numbers under Biden, according to CBP data:

Fiscal year 2023 – 2,475,669

Fiscal year 2022 – 2,378,944

Fiscal year 2021 – 1,734,686

The total for fiscal year 2020 in the last year of the Trump administration, there were just 458,088 migrant encounters reported by CBP.

Immigration experts and Biden border critics have long noted to Newsmax the numbers of illegal crossings fail to represent the millions of "got-aways" that have crossed the border undetected, too.

The data dump comes after President Biden's Thursday night Oval Office address announced a request for $100 billion in emergency aid for the southern border and international allies facing crises.

"CBP will continue to remain vigilant, making operational adjustments as necessary and enforcing consequences under U.S. immigration law," Miller's statement continued. "The supplemental funding request announced [Friday] would provide critically needed additional resources including additional CBP agents and officers to support our essential missions: from border and migration management, to countering fentanyl and keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities."

The impact of the illegal border crossings and Biden administration police of repositioning illegals has sanctuary cities and states over capacity.

In New York City shelters alone, about 3,000 asylum-seekers have been told their time was up, but about half have re-applied to stay, according to a newspaper report.

The United States' most populous city has struggled to contend with the arrival of over 120,000 asylum-seekers in the past year. About 60,000 are currently in shelters run by the city, which is legally required to provide emergency housing to homeless people. The obligation is unmatched in any other major U.S. city.

Mayor Eric Adams announced in July that New York would start giving adult migrants 60 days' notice to move out of city shelters. The policy has since been extended to families with children, and tightened to 30 days for adults not accompanied by youngsters.

Migrants, many of whom don't have legal authorization to work, can reapply for shelter if they cannot find anywhere else to live.

Some 3,025 notices have come due since the initial 60-day policy took effect, the Daily News reported Friday. Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said Tuesday that roughly "less than 50%" of people applied to remain; the newspaper calculated that out to about 1,500 people.

Williams-Isom cast the statistic as a signal that the policy was prompting people to find their own housing.

A lawyer for the Legal Aid Society did not see it that way.

"It would make more sense to step up real case management and help people move out on whatever timeline is appropriate for them, rather than arbitrarily telling people they need to come back" and reapply on a specific day, attorney Josh Goldfein told the Daily News.

So far, the city has handed out at least 13,500 of the 60-day notices, many of which are yet to come due, according to the newspaper.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.